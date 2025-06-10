AFRICA
Togo releases dozens of anti-government protesters
The protesters had gathered in response to a call by a popular rapper, Aamron, to denounce arrests of dissenting voices, rising electricity prices and constitutional changes by the government
President Faure Gnassingbe, in power since 2005, has presided over constitutional changes that have been contested by the opposition. / Reuters
5 hours ago

More than 50 people detained during anti-government protests in Togo last week have been released, while others remain in custody, the public prosecutor said.

Dozens of protesters were dispersed with tear gas overnight from June 5 to 6 in several parts of the capital Lome, including near the presidential palace.

They had gathered in response to a call by a popular rapper, Aamron, to denounce arrests of dissenting voices, rising electricity prices and constitutional changes by the government of President Faure Gnassingbe, in power since 2005.

Protests have been banned in Togo since 2022, following a deadly attack at Lome's main market, though public meetings are still allowed.

‘Revolt against institutions’

"A total of 56 people were released" by the government on "charges deemed light", public prosecutor Talaka Mawama said in a televised statement on Monday.

However, "the custody period for some of those arrested has been extended to allow for certain necessary investigative steps", he added.

"These people will also be presented to the prosecutor's office in the coming hours."

The prosecutor said the demonstrations "are clearly part of a revolt against the institutions of the republic".

Rapper arrested

The "Hands Off My Constitution" coalition of opposition parties and civic groups earlier told AFP it "strongly condemns the mass and arbitrary arrests" made on June 5 and 6.

Calls for protests intensified after Aamron, whose real name is Essowe Tchalla, reappeared in a video 10 days after he was arrested from his home in the capital, Lome, on May 26.

In the hours leading to his arrest, he had joined others in calling for the protests.

But in the video, he apologised to the president and said he was in a psychiatric hospital for what he described as "severe depression".

The rapper is still being held in the hospital, one of his lawyers, Celestin Agbogan, told reporters Monday, adding "there are no legal proceedings against Aamron".

SOURCE:AFP
