Attacks in central Nigeria kill at least 20 people
Attacks in north-central Nigeria's Plateau state have killed at least 20 people this week, local government and humanitarian sources said on Wednesday.
Herder-farmer attacks in Nigeria have increased in recent times as pastureland shrinks due to climate change effects. / User Upload
an hour ago

Attacks in north-central Nigeria's Plateau state have killed at least 20 people this week, local government and humanitarian sources said on Wednesday, in the region's latest flare-up of violence.

The three separate assaults across the Mangu local government area followed a series of attacks and reprisals that appear to have started while people were mining in the tin-rich region, local government council chairperson Emmanuel Bala told AFP.

Ethnic Fulani nomadic herders have long clashed with settled farmers in Plateau, many of whom are Christian, over access to land and resources.

Attacks in the region often fall across ethnic and religious lines, leading to indiscriminate sectarian reprisals.

Retaliation

"Sometime ago the natives were mining, they were attacked" with machetes, though no one died, Bala told AFP.

Following a series of retaliations and counter-retaliations, three attacks took place on Monday and Tuesday, leaving at least 20 people dead, Bala said.

Eight people were killed on Tuesday night in the village of Chinchin by suspected Fulani assailants, Bala said.

That attack followed an assault on Monday outside Langai town, where five people were killed.

Deadly competition for pasture

Also on Monday, unknown attackers killed seven in Bwe district.

Fulanis in the area have also been harassed and attacked in recent days following deadly assaults blamed on people from their ethnic group, Bala said.

A Red Cross official confirmed the Chinchin toll and said the number of people killed across the 24-hour span could be as high as 21.

Land used by farmers and herders in central Nigeria is coming under stress from climate change and human expansion, sparking deadly competition for increasingly limited space.

Reprisal attacks

Land grabbing, political and economic tensions between locals and those considered outsiders, as well as an influx of hardline religious preachers, have heightened divisions in recent decades.

When violence flares, weak policing can mean reprisal attacks follow which often occur across communal lines.

A spate of attacks across Plateau and neighbouring Benue state left more than 150 people dead in April alone.

While high-profile killings blamed on herders have shocked the country, herders across the region say they are also the victims of deadly attacks by farmers, land grabs and cattle poisonings.

SOURCE:AFP
