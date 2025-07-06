AFRICA
Explosive device likeliest cause of Greek oil tanker blast off Libyan coast: probe
An external explosive device most likely caused the blast that damaged Greek oil tanker Vilamoura as it was sailing off the Libyan coast last week, an investigation has established.
The Greek oil tanker was successfully towed to Greece after an explosive device damaged it off Libyan coast last week. / Photo: Reuters
July 6, 2025

An external explosive device most likely caused the blast that damaged Greek oil tanker Vilamoura as it was sailing off the Libyan coast last week, the vessel's Greece-based operator TMS Tankers said on Sunday, citing an initial investigation.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Vilamoura had left the Libyan port of Zuetina on June 27 to head to Gibraltar with some one million barrels of oil when there was an explosion in the engine room.

"Preliminary investigation findings clearly indicate that the explosion, the resulting fracture of the side shell plating, and the flooding of the engine room were caused by an external source —an unidentified explosive device," TMS Tankers said.

Maritime security sources told Reuters last week that a limpet mine may have caused the blast on Vilamoura, the fifth such incident to hit commercial shipping in the region in recent months.

Towed towards Greece

Following the explosion and the flooding of its engine room the vessel lost manoeuvrability, although it was able to be towed towards Greece.

The vessel has now arrived safely at Laconikos Bay in Greece and its crew are in good health, the operator added in a statement.

