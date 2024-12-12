Girmay: Ethiopian designer's bags are more than a fashion statement
ARTS & CULTURE
2 min read
Girmay: Ethiopian designer's bags are more than a fashion statementCreative vision meets environmental consciousness in this Ethiopian fashion accessories designer's work, representing the best of the annual Africa Talent Leather Design Showcase.
Ruth Girmay won Most Commendable Designer at the Real Leather. Stay Different (RLSD) 2024 Awards. / TRT Afrika English
December 12, 2024

By Pauline Odhiambo

Artists and designers have drawn inspiration from nature for centuries, tapping into its beauty, diversity, and complexity to create works that resonate with audiences.

Ethiopian designer Ruth Girmay picked the Nile perch, a fish species native to Africa, as her muse, medium and message for the Africa Talent Leather Design Showcase 2024.

Her "Overfishing Bag", carved out of sustainable leather and meant to raise awareness about the existential threat to the Nile perch, fetched her the title of Most Commendable Designer at the Real Leather. Stay Different (RLSD) event in Addis Ababa from November 8 to 10.

In keeping with the showcase theme – "Redefining Fashion's Environmental Footprint" — Girmay's creation is as much about conservation as it is a reflection of the African leather industry's potential and the role of sustainable design in reshaping fashion.

"The 'O' shape of the handbag handle is carved to resemble the eye of the (Nile perch) fish, while the pleated body is similar to the spiny dorsal and tail fins," explains Girmay in a video posted on Instagram by RLSD.

Girmay's challenge was to use the aesthetics of design to drive home the message about overfishing being one of the primary factors that have caused the Nile perch population in African waters to plummet.

In conservation parlance, overfishing is the depletion of a fish species from a body of water faster than the natural replenishment rate.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), which monitors over 500 marine species worldwide, estimates that almost 90% of global marine fish stocks are either overfished or fully exploited.

Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us