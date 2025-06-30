There has been an outpour of grief from fans and celebrities as the Nigerian entertainment industry mourns the loss of award-winning legendary filmmaker and actor Kayode Peters Adewumi, affectionately known as KP.

KP is famous for co-creating the groundbreaking Nigerian sitcom 'Flatmates', a show that would become a cultural phenomenon and a staple of Nigerian pop culture.

The renowned actor, filmmaker, and director, according to a family statement on Instagram, passed away on Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Toronto, Canada, after bravely battling an undisclosed illness.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Kayode Peters Adewumi, who passed on peacefully this morning, June 28, 2025, in Toronto, Canada. KP braved, challenged and conquered a long-term illness until his last breath," the statement read in part.

Journey through the Arts

KP's artistic journey began at the University of Lagos with Theatre 15, laying the groundwork for a prolific career that would shape Nigerian television and film.

KP’s Flatmates later had a spinoff My Flatmates, which continued to entertain audiences and inspire a new generation of situational comedies, solidifying his legacy as a pioneer in the genre.

His transition into film directing had been impactful, winning Best Director at the Toronto International Film Festival for “Survivors”. He was also notable for directing movies like 13 Letters (2019) and Crazy Grannies (2021).

Beyond his professional achievements, KP was celebrated for his profound impact on those around him.

Moving tributes

Tributes have poured in from across the industry, reflecting the deep respect and affection held for KP.

Okey Bakassi, a renowned comedian and fellow Flatmates actor, shared heartfelt words: "It's not making sense...words fail me... a kind-hearted gentleman, friend, and brother. KP, my guy... I'll miss you. Rest in the Lord, great man."

Multi-award-winning comedian, actor and co-creator of the comedy series Flatmates, Bright Okpocha (Basket Mouth), wrote on Facebook, “Rest in peace, blood.”

Actor Kenneth Okolie lamented, "A world without Kayode Peters… sad! Rest well, my friend."

Comedian and actor Broda Shaggi expressed his grief, writing: "Short of words, but may your beautiful soul rest in peace, bro."

Actress and fitness promoter Kate Henshaw also offered her condolences: "May His soul find rest, and may God comfort his loved ones left behind."

Singer Korede Bello thanked KP for his "gentle presence on the planet".

In a particularly poignant turn, just five days before his passing, KP shared a heartfelt wedding anniversary message to his wife, Alexandra Peters, on Instagram.

"You have been there through the years. Through thick and thin. Your prayers and your spirit have sustained us over the years. Many more years to us."

His family in the statement have asked for privacy "to take time to make arrangements for his funeral and to heal."