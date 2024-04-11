By Charles Mgbolu

The Nigerian actors regulating body has suspended all film productions set in riverine areas across the country and films involving boat rides following the boat accident that claimed the life of popular Nigerian actor Junior Pope.

Junior Pope, whose real name is John Paul Odonwodo, drowned while filming in Asaba, the Delta State capital, on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), in a statement, said, “Following the tragic incident of a boat mishap that claimed the lives of Junior Pope and three other crew members at waterside of River Niger Cable Point Asaba on April 10, all films that involve riverine areas and boat riding are hereby suspended indefinitely.

The incident happened a few hours after Pope shared a video of himself on his Instagram page, riding a wooden boat without a life jacket, for a scene in the movie ‘The Other Side of Life’.

Pope posted a video on Instagram where he is seen sitting in a speeding boat without a life jacket.

"See me lamenting. The risk we take to entertain you. Crossing river 9ja yesterday with no life jacket. Na wahoooooo. Who does that?" Junior Pope captioned the video.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria also announced that the film production of ‘The Other Side of Life’ is suspended indefinitely.

It also warned that ‘’no actor is allowed to work with Adamma Luke as a producer until further notice’’.

AGN said filming across the nation will be suspended on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in honour of the victims.

There is no clarity yet on what caused the accident.

“While we keep searching for the bodies of the remaining persons, may their souls rest in peace.”

The incident follows a string of deaths that have hit the Nigerian film industry this year.

Nigeria’s popular comedian and actor John 'Mr. Ibu' Okafor died on March 2, while another veteran thespian, Amaechi Muonagor, died on March 24.

A popular Nigerian film actress, Saratu Gidado Daso, also died at the age of 56 on April 9, 2024.

