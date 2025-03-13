South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) blocs want a ceasefire and peace in the conflict-ravaged eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) “as soon as possible.”

“The situation is precarious, but the peace as it is now is holding, and we are hoping to consolidate that as the (peacekeepers’) withdrawal process moves on, and it should be seen as a confidence-building measure to consolidate the ceasefire and the peace,” Ramaphosa said at a news conference with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after the 8th EU-South Africa Summit.

The SADC ended its peacekeeping mandate in DR Congo, (SAMIDRC), on Thursday amid a rebel offensive in the east.

The decision came as peace talks between DR Congo and the M23 rebel group, brokered by Angola, are set to begin on March 18 in the Angolan capital of Luanda.

Phased withdrawal

“It's going to be a phased withdrawal from the DRC, and it will take into account the existing conditions as they evolve on the ground,” said Ramaphosa.

The South African leader urged the UN, African Union and the EU to assist in addressing the “dire situation” faced by those affected by the crisis.

“To address global instability and insecurity, we have decided to launch a dedicated EU, South Africa, peace, security and defence dialogue,” said European Council President Antonio Costa, as he reaffirmed a commitment to supporting peace efforts in Ukraine, Palestine, Sudan, South Sudan and DR Congo.

Expressing the need for a “surge” in defence, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted that the EU has to increase competitiveness and step up its defence investment “massively.”

Gaps in military capabilities

She noted that a discussion on a defence investment package with European Council member states and parliament was in progress.

“We know that we have gaps in the military capabilities that we have to fill and that we have to step up the financing of our security and defence,” said von der Leyen.

Responding to a question about US tariffs and President Donald Trump’s threats, von der Leyen said: “We don't like tariffs because we think that tariffs are taxes, and they are bad for business, and they're bad for consumers. We've always said that we will, at the same time, defend our interest.”

Emphasising that the EU is open to negotiations, she said Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic has been in contact with his US counterpart, and they are scheduled for a call on Friday to discuss the issue.