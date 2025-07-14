A Dutch court on Monday confiscated 96 million euros ($112 million) in ill-gotten gains from one of Europe's most wanted drug lords, alleged to be hiding in a West African nation.

The Rotterdam court seized the illegal assets amassed by Jos Leijdekkers, also known as "Bolle Jos" or "Chubby Jos", from cocaine trafficking and gold purchases – but left out unproven claims about luxury goods.

"With today's ruling, the court has determined how much money L. (Leijdekkers) earned through criminal activities," the court judgment said.

"The total is nearly 127 million euros, of which he must pay more than 96 million euros to the State."

Case heard in absentia

Leijdekkers did not attend the hearing and was not represented by a lawyer. The court confirmed that the case was heard in absentia.

Prosecutors had initially sought a record 221 million euros in criminal asset seizures. But the court ruled that they had used too broad a legal basis and reduced the amount, applying stricter criteria and excluding several unproven claims.

Prosecutors said last month that Leijdekkers had made 114 million euros from 14 cocaine shipments over less than a year.

According to intercepted communications, the 34-year-old also spent 47 million euros on 975 kilogrammes of gold over less than six months.

Sentenced to jail in absentia

Last June, a Rotterdam court sentenced Leijdekkers in absentia to 24 years in prison for ordering a murder and organising cocaine shipments.

He is on Europol's most-wanted list, with the European police body offering a 200,000-euro reward for information leading to his arrest.

In January, Dutch authorities said they were "absolutely certain" he was hiding out in Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leonean government officials said they would investigate the Netherlands' claims.