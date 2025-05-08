Chinese-made weapons supplied by the United Arab Emirates have been identified with Sudan's paramilitaries, Amnesty International said on Thursday, as drone attacks prompted civilians to flee the army-held aid hub of Port Sudan.

The Britain-based watchdog said that its research had detailed the use by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of sophisticated Chinese-made artillery and guided bombs in its war with the regular army, now in its third year.

Abu Dhabi has repeatedly denied arming the RSF, despite reports from UN experts, US politicians and international organisations.

Amnesty said its research was based on weapons used by the RSF in operations in the western region of Darfur and during its loss of the capital Khartoum in March.

'Breach of arms embargo'

It did not mention the long-range drones used by the paramilitaries to attack army-controlled cities in the east and south in recent days.

"Sophisticated Chinese weaponry, re-exported by the United Arab Emirates, has been captured in Khartoum, as well as used in Darfur in a blatant breach of the existing UN arms embargo," Amnesty said.

It said it identified "Chinese GB50A guided bombs and 155mm AH-4 howitzers" through analysis of video footage and photos of RSF attacks.

It said "the only country in the world that has imported AH-4 howitzers from China is the UAE" in a 2019 deal, relying on data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

RSF's drone attacks on Port Sudan

In a brief statement on its social media pages, the Chinese embassy in Sudan urged its citizens to "leave Sudan immediately", without providing an explanation or details.

"This news concerns Chinese individuals, not institutions," it said.

Amnesty's report came as the RSF pressed its long-range drone attacks on army-held cities.

On Thursday morning, drones targeted the country's main naval base just north of Port Sudan, seat of the army-backed government, as well as the southern cities of Kosti and Tendelti, two sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Deadly drone strike in Omdurman

One source said air defences had shot down 15 drones over Port Sudan overnight.

A drone strike also hit Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, killing two young girls, medical charity Doctors Without Borders said.

The attack was the first this week on the capital, where the RSF remains stationed west and south of Omdurman.

Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast had been a safe haven and the country's main aid hub, hosting United Nations offices and hundreds of thousands of displaced people, until drone strikes blamed on the RSF began on Sunday.

War kills thousands in Sudan

UN chief Antonio Guterres warned the attacks "threaten to increase humanitarian needs and further complicate aid operations", his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

More than two years of war have killed thousands of people and uprooted 13 million, according to UN figures.

On Tuesday, the army-backed government severed ties with the UAE, accusing it of supplying the RSF with the advanced weapons systems it has used to strike Port Sudan.

The UAE denied the allegation, adding that the internationally recognised administration "does not represent the legitimate government of Sudan."

Long-range drones

Since losing nearly all of greater Khartoum to the army in March, the RSF has ramped up their use of long-range drones.

The strikes on Port Sudan have hit key facilities including the country's last functioning international airport, its largest working fuel depot and the city's main power station.

At Port Sudan's bustling main bus station, civilians were scrambling to leave.

"You can't get a ticket without booking over a day in advance now, all the buses are booked," said bus company employee Mahmoud Hussein.

'Smoke is everywhere'

Among those fleeing was Haidar Ibrahim, preparing to travel south with his family.

"The smoke is everywhere and my wife suffers from asthma," he told AFP. "We have no choice but to leave."

Many of those who had sought refuge in Port Sudan have been displaced multiple times.

The war has effectively split the country in two, with the army holding the north, east and centre, and the RSF in control of most of Darfur and parts of the south.