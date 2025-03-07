Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged European nations to coordinate all measures concerning the continent’s security with Türkiye, emphasising that such cooperation would benefit both sides.

“We believe there is no justification for excluding us from the EU's defense products procurement or reconstruction programs,” Erdogan said in an address to an online meeting organised by the European Union on Friday.

Türkiye is continuing its EU membership bid with the expectation that the bloc will “adopt a more strategic approach to revitalising our membership negotiations,” he stressed.

Erdogan underlined the importance of including Türkiye in mechanisms such as the European Peace Facility, which is focused on the reconstruction and revitalisation of Ukraine.

Touching on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Erdogan also stressed the importance of a strong diplomatic foundation in which both sides fighting for a fair and honourable peace are represented.

Türkiye supports the idea of an immediate ceasefire and a cessation of attacks in the air and at sea as a confidence-building measure between parties, he added.