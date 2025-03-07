Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed at least 23 civilians in villages north of Al-Jazira state, which borders the capital Khartoum, two local community groups allege.

In separate statements on Thursday, the AlJazira Conference and the Nidaa Al-Wasat Platform—two community groups active in humanitarian relief—said that 23 civilians were killed Wednesday and Thursday in the villages of Al-Baqir and the Al-Jadeed Al-Thawra region allegedly due to RSF attacks.

According to Nidaa Al-Wasat, the RSF placed Habiba village under siege, preventing residents from leaving.

"The village mourns the loss of seven martyrs," the statement said.

Multiple casualties

It also reported casualties in other areas: six killed, including a woman and a child in Al-Jadeed Al-Thawra; eight killed, including a woman in Al-Jadeed Al-Qahwa; and two killed in Al-Farajin.

"The seven martyrs from Habiba village were shot dead by RSF forces during (Muslim) Tarawih prayers on Wednesday," the AlJazira Conference said.

Recently, the Sudanese army has regained control of nearly all of Al-Jazira state except for small pockets in the north and northwest near Khartoum.

Over the past few weeks, the RSF has lost significant territory to the army in Khartoum, Al-Jazira, North Kordofan, White Nile, Sennar, and Blue Nile states.

Army push-back

In Khartoum State, which consists of three cities, the Sudanese army now fully controls Bahri (North Khartoum), most of Omdurman (west), and 75% of central Khartoum, which includes the presidential palace and international airport.

However, the RSF still holds neighbourhoods in the east and south of the city.

The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF has raged since April 2023, resulting in more than 20,000 deaths and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities.