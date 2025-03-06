AFRICA
2 min read
M23 'must be held accountable' for DRC hospital attacks: US envoy
The US ambassador to DRC has condemned the M23 rebels' recent kidnapping of patients from hospitals in eastern Goma city.
M23 'must be held accountable' for DRC hospital attacks: US envoy
For years now, the Congolese army has been fighting M23 rebels, who are concentrated in eastern DRC. / Photo: Reuters
March 6, 2025

The US ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo has condemned the M23 rebels' recent kidnapping of patients from hospitals in eastern Goma city, saying the group must be held accountable for all human rights violations.

“The recent kidnappings of patients from hospitals by the M23 once again demonstrate its disregard for peace in eastern DRC and its contempt for the people of this region. There is no excuse for these heinous acts,” Lucy Tamlyn wrote on X on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the UN reported that M23 rebels abducted over 130 sick and injured men from Goma hospitals, claiming to be Congolese army soldiers or members of the pro-government militia known as Wazalendo.

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday, the M23 rebels denied attacking hospitals, calling it "deliberate manipulation aimed at tarnishing our movement's image."

'Must be held accountable'

Tamlyn responded to the rebels' statement, saying that the rebel group's denials lack credibility.

“It must be held accountable for all its human rights violations,” she said, reaffirming the US position that all parties must agree to an immediate ceasefire and respect DR Congo’s sovereignty.

Since December of last year, the M23 group has escalated its offensive in eastern DR Congo, seizing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

With the fall of Bukavu, South Kivu's capital, the provincial government has temporarily relocated its administration to Uvira, as directed by President Felix Tshisekedi.

Thousands displaced

The conflict has led to the displacement of thousands of citizens to other surrounding territories and neighbouring countries, according to the UN.

DR Congo and others accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing the group. Rwanda, however, denies the allegations.

M23 claims to be defending the interests of minority Congolese Tutsis, alleging that they face discrimination because they are ethnically related to Rwanda's Tutsi community.

Germany on Tuesday joined the US and UK in slapping financial sanctions against Rwanda over the conflict.

Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us