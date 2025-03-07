WORLD
China backs Egypt's plan on Gaza, rejects US proposal
Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory,' says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
March 7, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi rejected a plan by US President Donald Trump to ‘take over’ Gaza, Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.

"China supports the plan for restoring peace in Gaza initiated by Egypt and other Arab countries. Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is an inseparable part of the Palestinian territory," said Wang, speaking at a press conference during China’s annual legislative session.

He also said any forced change to Gaza’s status would only create "new chaos."

Wang urged the international community to push for a lasting ceasefire, increase humanitarian aid and uphold the principle of "the Palestinians governing Palestine."

He reiterated China’s support for Palestinian statehood and the two-state solution as the foundation for resolving the Middle East conflict.

"All Palestinian factions need to deliver on the Beijing Declaration to achieve unity and self-strengthening," he said, calling for global efforts to promote peace between Palestine and Israel.

China will "continue to strive resolutely for justice, peace and development for the Middle East people," he added.

