AFRICA
1 min read
At least 21 people killed in road accident in northern Nigeria
At least 21 people have been killed in a road accident in Nigeria's northern state of Kano, authorities said on Sunday.
At least 21 people killed in road accident in northern Nigeria
The accident in Nigeria's northern state of Kano killed at least 21 people on July 6, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
July 6, 2025

At least 21 people were killed in a road crash on Sunday on the Zaria-Kano highway in Nigeria's Kano State.

According to a statement by Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Labaran, three others sustained injuries in the tragic accident involving a trailer and a bus.

The FRSC rescue teams proceeded to the scene for rescue and evacuation operations, the statement added.

“The burnt bodies of the deceased were evacuated and deposited at Nassarawa Hospital Mortuary, Kano, while the injured were taken to Garun Malam General Hospital,” the statement said.

Explore
The Gambia lawmakers reject new draft constitution
Nigeria insurgents, bandits kill more in first half of 2025 than in all of last year
Israeli official admits that Iran hit some military sites last month
Mali plans to sell gold reserves at Barrick complex to fund operations
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post
Standing with genocidal Israel no longer reflects well on anyone: Türkiye's Fidan
Bandits kill 70 Nigerian vigilantes in Plateau state violence
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Türkiye’s University of Health Sciences graduates more than 170 professionals in Somalia
Nigeria's VP Shettima: Africa has no 'business with nuclear weapons'
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soldiers
First malaria drug for babies approved for use
Fire at Cairo telecom hub disrupts internet, phone
Ghana making stronger economic recovery after debt crisis - IMF
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us