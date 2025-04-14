More than 40 people were killed in a midnight attack on the Zike community in Bassa, Plateau State, as violent assaults by armed groups continue to plague north-central Nigeria.

The attack, which began around midnight on Monday, lasted nearly two hours, according to multiple local sources who spoke to Anadolu.

While over 40 people were confirmed dead, nearly 1,000 residents have been displaced, according to Joseph Chudu Yonkpa, national publicity secretary of the Irigwe Youth Movement, a local youth organization.

Yonkpa added that many of the injured are receiving treatment at Jos University Teaching Hospital and other nearby medical facilities.

Series of attacks

Alfred Alubo, spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, confirmed the incident but said the full number of casualties had yet to be determined. He said a formal statement would be released once more information is available.

The Zike community has experienced a series of violent attacks in recent weeks , with more than 20 people killed in separate incidents prior to Monday’s assault.

“We are not safe. We need government and security operatives to help us. The atrocities committed by these militias extend beyond ambushes and killings,” said local resident Peter Mba.

Despite recent visits by Nigerian Army Chief of Staff Olufemi Oluyede and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu - both of whom pledged improved security - attacks have continued across Plateau State.