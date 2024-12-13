CLIMATE CHANGE
Gaming and environment
Can video games help save the planet?
December 13, 2024

When you think of popular video games, you probably imagine action, sports, battles, and fast-paced adventures. Games that keep you on the edge of your seat, right? But imagine if video games could do something more. What if they could help tackle one of the world’s biggest challenges?

In this episode, we’re talking about video games about saving the environment.  we’re looking at how some game developers are blending the worlds of gaming and environmental action—two things you wouldn’t normally put together.


