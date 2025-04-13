The "Sahel: The Future of Regional Integration" panel was held at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum with the attendance of foreign ministers from Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

The "Sahel: The Future of Regional Integration" panel was held at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, featuring Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Diop; Niger's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Nigeriens Abroad Bakary Yaou Sangaré; and Burkina Faso's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation, and Burkinabés Abroad Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré.

Shift from Western powers

Mali's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Diop said the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) is grappling with an existential crisis: fighting terrorism and the threat of military coups.

“Our countries are open and ready to work with all others. We are ready to work on regional integration,” said Diop, adding that the African community is a unique society.

He emphasised that the AES is not solely focused on military matters, but aims to create opportunities for the youth to prevent irregular migration and vulnerability to terrorism.

Diop criticised embargoes by some Western nations. “In recent years, we have realised that some Western powers are trying to impose embargoes on our countries, that do not have access to military equipment.”

“That’s why we turned to countries like Türkiye, China and Russia,” he said, indicating that those countries helped procure needed equipment -- not for free, but through purchases.

He also criticised the UN for inaction in Mali.



“The UN should stop counting the dead and start saving lives,” said Diop. “They did nothing to fight terrorism on our land.”

Criticism of ECOWAS

Niger's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Nigeriens Abroad Bakary Yaou Sangare accused the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) of straying from its founding principles, saying it focused on issues unrelated to the well-being of member states. “That’s why we decided to leave,” he said.

He also claimed that foreign military withdrawals, including French forces, had disrupted the funding channels for terror groups. “We’ve seen fewer attacks and fewer casualties. It’s a long-term fight, but progress is visible,” he said.

Sangare highlighted Türkiye's crucial role as a strong supporter in the fight against terrorism and expressed satisfaction with Türkiye’s contributions.

Burkina Faso sees signs of recovery

Burkina Faso's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation, and Burkinabés Abroad Karamoko Jean Marie Traore said his country, which was 50 percent occupied by terror groups in 2022, has regained 71 percent of the territory.

He highlighted development projects as evidence of improving security. “This year alone, we’ve opened more than five factories,” he said. “If the country were truly unsafe, no one would be investing.”

He also emphasised that as the three countries --Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger -- collaboration with Türkiye extends beyond military affairs to all areas of development.