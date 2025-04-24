TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye, US seek to deepen economic, strategic ties in high-level talks
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek meets US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington to boost bilateral trade, investment, and regional cooperation, including in defence and energy.
Türkiye, US seek to deepen economic, strategic ties in high-level talks
Mehmet Simsek in the US / AA Archive
April 24, 2025

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington on Wednesday to discuss expanding economic collaboration and regional strategic cooperation, the Turkish Finance Ministry has said.

Turkish Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan also attended the meeting and took place in what officials described as a “constructive atmosphere.” Both delegations reaffirmed the shared political will of Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump to advance multidimensional relations between the two NATO allies.

Focus on trade, investment, and energy
Talks centered on enhancing cooperation across key sectors such as investment, trade, transportation, and energy. Simsek specifically underscored the importance of lifting current restrictions that hinder bilateral cooperation in the defence industry — a sensitive but crucial area in deepening ties.

The Turkish delegation also presented details of Türkiye’s ongoing economic stabilisation efforts. Minister Simsek reiterated Ankara’s commitment to “prudent and sustainable macroeconomic policies,” as outlined during recent international forums, including the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings.
Beyond economics, both sides discussed pressing regional issues. Turkish officials stressed the need to lift sanctions on Syria and outlined Türkiye’s ongoing diplomatic efforts toward achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Aiming for $100B trade goal
The talks came amid an upward trend in Türkiye-US economic relations, with both governments maintaining their commitment to boosting bilateral trade to a target of $100 billion — a figure emphasised in recent diplomatic exchanges.
Analysts expect follow-up technical meetings in the coming months to advance specific initiatives discussed during the Washington visit. As Türkiye continues to reposition itself as a regional economic and strategic actor, enhanced cooperation with Washington may prove pivotal.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us