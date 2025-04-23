A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake has struck Türkiye, with the epicentre in Istanbul's Silivri district, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has said.

The quake hit at 12.49 PM local time (0949 GMT) and was felt strongly across Istanbul on Wednesday and neighbouring provinces, prompting residents to flee buildings in fear.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit at 13.02 PM (10:02 GMT), with the epicenter off the coast of Buyukcekmece in the Sea of ​​Marmara.

AFAD said all relevant institutions and response teams have been mobilised and field scans are underway to assess potential damage and ensure public safety.

The agency emphasised that teams are actively monitoring the situation and coordinating response efforts. There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

In a statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities are closely monitoring the developments.