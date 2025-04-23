TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Istanbul, no damage reported
I extend my best wishes to our citizens, and we are closely monitoring the developments, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Istanbul, no damage reported
AFAD said all relevant institutions and response teams have been mobilised and field scans are underway to assess potential damage and ensure public safety. / TRT World and Agencies.
April 23, 2025

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake has struck Türkiye, with the epicentre in Istanbul's Silivri district, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has said.

The quake hit at 12.49 PM local time (0949 GMT) and was felt strongly across Istanbul on Wednesday and neighbouring provinces, prompting residents to flee buildings in fear.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit at 13.02 PM (10:02 GMT), with the epicenter off the coast of Buyukcekmece in the Sea of ​​Marmara.

AFAD said all relevant institutions and response teams have been mobilised and field scans are underway to assess potential damage and ensure public safety.

The agency emphasised that teams are actively monitoring the situation and coordinating response efforts. There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

In a statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities are closely monitoring the developments.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us