AFRICA
2 min read
Kenya ant smuggling: Belgians, Vietnamese, Kenyan to be sentenced in May
The four suspects pleaded guilty last week after the authorities arrested them in possession of 5,000 queen ants.
Kenya ant smuggling: Belgians, Vietnamese, Kenyan to be sentenced in May
Belgium nationals David Lornoy and Seppe Lodewijckx look on, after they appeared in court, in Nairobi / Reuters
April 23, 2025

Four people including three foreigners appeared in a Kenyan court on Wednesday accused of attempting to smuggle thousands of live ants from the east African country.

Possession of any wildlife specimen or trophy without a permit is a criminal offence in Kenya, punishable by a minimum fine of roughly $10,000 and at least five years in prison.

Belgians Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx, both 18, were arrested in possession of 5,000 queen ants packed in 2,244 tubes in Nakuru County, around 160 kilometres (100 miles) from the capital Nairobi.

Duh Hung Nguyen of Vietnam and Kenyan Dennis Nganga were arrested in a separate case in Kenya, but all four are being tried together.

Rare species

Nguyen and Nganga were found with ants stored in 140 syringes packed with cotton wool and two containers, according to a charge sheet seen by AFP news agency.

The insects included the ecologically significant Messor cephalotes species native to the region, and investigators said the storage system would allow them to survive during transport for up to two months.

Police estimate the street price of the insects to be around $7,700.

David and Lodewijckx pleaded guilty last week to possessing the insects but not to trafficking, according to their lawyer Halima Magairo.

Exotic pet markets

"These are just young kids... they're just exploring and you can't really blame them for exploring," Magairo told AFP after the latest hearing.

The Kenyan and Vietnamese nationals also pleaded guilty to possession, and all are set to be sentenced on May 7.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) brought the case against the men, saying it was not only a "wildlife crime but also constitutes bio-piracy".

The suspects "intended to smuggle the ants to high-value exotic pet markets in Europe and Asia, where demand for rare insect species is rising," it said in a statement.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us