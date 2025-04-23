AFRICA
2 min read
Djibouti gives illegal immigrants one week to leave or face deportation
Many foreigners come to the Horn of Africa country to attempt the perilous journey across the Red Sea in unseaworthy and overcrowded boats.
Djibouti gives illegal immigrants one week to leave or face deportation
Thousands of migrants use Djibouti as a transit point as they attempt to cross the Red Sea. / Others
April 23, 2025

Djibouti said Wednesday it would soon begin deporting "illegally present" foreigners, calling on them to leave the migration hub before the end of April.

Many foreigners come to the Horn of Africa country to attempt the perilous journey across the Red Sea to wealthy Gulf countries in unseaworthy and overcrowded boats.

In 2024, at least 558 people died while attempting the crossing, according to the United Nations.

The interior ministry had already "invited those illegally present in our country to leave" by the end of April, Alexis Mohamed, advisor to President Ismael Omar Guelleh, told AFP, without saying how many people that involved.

Taking the risks

The decision "responds primarily to security and health concerns," Mohamed said.

The coastal state is one of the least populated countries in Africa with roughly one million inhabitants, and is a haven of stability in the often-troubled region.

It is only 26 kilometres (14 nautical miles) from Yemen across the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait.

Each year, tens of thousands of migrants -- often from neighbouring Ethiopia -- brave the crossing to escape conflict, natural disasters and poor economic prospects.

Many try to reach Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab countries where they can find employment as labourers or domestic workers.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us