Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama called “regrettable” a decision by Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Speaking at the launch of ECOWAS’ 50th anniversary celebrations in Accra on Tuesday, Mahama urged dialogue over division.

“We must respond not with isolation or recrimination, but with understanding, dialogue, and a willingness to listen and engage,” he said.

Mahama added that since taking office, he has prioritized diplomatic re-engagement, with Ghana appointing a special envoy to maintain high-level communication with the Sahel states.

Shared prosperity

Stressing that these initiatives reflect their belief in a “shared destiny” as a sub-region, he said unity is the “best path” to shared prosperity and regional stability, despite it being “difficult.”

Mahama underlined the need for “greater solidity and understanding for the difficult challenges that confront our brothers in the Sahelian states.”

Originally a bloc of 15 member nations, the ECOWAS now has only 12 members since the three nations broke away.

The 50th anniversary celebrations of the ECOWAS were launched Tuesday, under the theme “Stronger Together for a Brighter Future” with a ceremony held in Ghana’s capital.

‘Collective journey’

Mahama described the milestone as not just a celebration, but a “solemn moment of reflection on our collective journey” as well as an invitation to revive commitment to the principles that bound “us together for half a century in unity, peace, regional integration, and above all, diplomacy as our guided compass.”

He said ECOWAS has become a “key diplomatic and political force” in Africa, proving that African solutions through African diplomacy “can and do work.”

The West African bloc also revealed its 50th-anniversary logo, which was designed to demonstrate “not only achievements, but continuity and forward momentum within our community,” according to Damtien Tchintchibidja, vice-president of the ECOWAS Commission.

Among the high-level participants of the ceremony were President of the ECOWAS Commission Omar Alieu Touray, Liberian President Joseph Boakai, Gambian Vice President Muhammed Jallow, former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, and Togolese Prime Minister Victoire Tomegah Dogbe.

Founded on May 28, 1975, ECOWAS says it works to facilitate collaboration in various sectors, including trade, finance, and security, to foster stability and development in the West African region.

Over the years, the bloc has played a crucial role in addressing regional challenges and advancing the well-being of its member states.