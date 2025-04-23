Türkiye has extended its condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives when gunmen carried out an attack on tourists in the Indian-administered Kashmir.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that many people lost their lives and many others were injured in a terrorist attack which targeted civilians in Pahalgam region in Jammu and Kashmir," the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We condemn this heinous attack."

The ministry continued saying that "we extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Gunmen opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, which lies about 90 kilometres by road from the key city of Srinagar, leaving at least 26 people dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi decried the "heinous act" at the summer retreat of Pahalgam, pledging that the attackers "will be brought to justice".

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.