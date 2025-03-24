By Ongama Mtimka

Although the official narrative suggests that the expulsion of South Africa’s ambassador to the United States was a reaction to his true but somewhat unfortunate remarks about the U.S. government, the rash manner it was done shows a calculated move by an administration that has consistently demonstrated a preference for submission over diplomacy.

The expulsion of Ambassador Rasool was not merely a reactionary measure but a premeditated action designed to remove a diplomat who would have been a formidable interlocutor for Washington, given his principled stance in line with South Africa’s commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based order.

Further, the SA government was not even apprised of plans to sack the Ambassador. It heard of it as fait accompli, via social media.

The Trump Administration’s foreign policy has been characterised by a stark departure from traditional diplomatic engagement.

Instead of working through differences with other nations, the administration has adopted a posture that demands unquestioning compliance from its allies and adversaries alike.

This approach has been particularly evident in its dealings with countries that refuse to align themselves with U.S. interests, even when those interests conflict with their own national priorities or international norms.

In this context, Ambassador Rasool’s expulsion can be seen as part of a broader strategy to sideline voices that challenge Washington’s dominance and to assert U.S. authority unilaterally.

Ambassador Rasool’s comments, while candid, were not the primary cause of his expulsion.

Rather, they served as convenient ammunition for an administration that was already unwelcoming to the Ambassador, choosing to deal with unofficial groups instead of accepting his attempts to meet the administration.

His remarks highlighted the growing frustration with the Trump Administration’s sidelining and lack of decency and it’s evident onslaught against South Africa.

By expelling Rasool, the administration sent a clear message: dissent will not be tolerated, and those who refuse to toe the line will face consequences.

The expulsion of Ambassador Rasool also underscores the Trump Administration’s lack of regard for the diplomatic norms.

The fact that South Africa learned of the developments through social media, rather than through formal diplomatic channels, is a testament to the administration’s disregard for protocol and respect.

This approach not only undermines the credibility of the U.S. as a diplomatic partner but also sets a dangerous precedent managing differences between the host country and a diplomat.

Despite these challenges, South Africa must respond with diplomatic decency and strategic acumen.

The expulsion of Ambassador Rasool should not be met with a tit-for-tat response that escalates tensions and undermines the possibility of future engagement. Instead, South Africa should send a replacement who is capable of navigating the complexities of the current U.S. administration with both circumspection and firmness.

This individual must be adept at playing the diplomatic game with an erratic regime that is as unpredictable as it is demanding.

The goal should be to maintain a survival strategy that allows South Africa to protect its interests without succumbing to the pressure to align itself with superpowers at the expense of its principles.

South Africa’s response to this incident must also reflect its commitment to the international regime of human rights and justice.

The country cannot afford to side with powerful nations simply because they are powerful. Instead, it must continue to advocate for justice and equality, even when doing so puts it at odds with the U.S. or other global powers.

This principled stance is not only a reflection of South Africa’s values but also a necessary response to the authoritarian posture the plutocracy in the White House is advancing.

The administration’s preference for submission over diplomacy, its disregard for diplomatic norms, and its heavy-handed tactics are emblematic of a broader shift in U.S. foreign policy under President Trump.

South Africa must respond to this incident with strategic prowess, sending a diplomat who can navigate the complexities of the current U.S. administration while maintaining the country’s commitment to justice and human rights.

By doing so, South Africa can continue to resist the pressure to align itself with superpowers and uphold its principles in an increasingly polarised world.

The author, Dr Ongama Mtimka, is an independent political analyst in South Africa.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the opinions, viewpoints and editorial policies of TRT Afrika.