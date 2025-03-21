AFRICA
Sudan army chief says 'no negotiations' until RSF lays down weapons
The Sudanese army recaptured the presidential palace in Khartoum from the Rapid Support Forces on Friday in a strategic victory in the two year conflict.
An army soldier walks in front of the Republican Palace in Khartoum, Sudan, after it was taken over by Sudan's army Friday, March 21, 2025. / AP
March 21, 2025

Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Friday there would be no talks with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces until they retreat and lay down their arms, after his forces recaptured the presidential palace in Khartoum.

"There will be no negotiations until these people are no more," he told troops at a funeral held Friday in the eastern town of Gedaref for two military personnel killed in an RSF drone strike on the palace.

The Sudanese army recaptured the presidential palace in Khartoum from the Rapid Support Forces on Friday, dealing a major blow to the paramilitaries who responded with deadly drone attacks.

State television had broadcast scenes of fighters celebrating in the palace, before three of its journalists were killed in a drone strike, according to an army source.

Drone strike

They were "covering the army retaking the Republican Palace" when an RSF one-way attack drone struck the complex, also killing or wounding a number of army personnel, the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

In a statement shared to Telegram, the RSF said it had launched a "lightning operation" around the palace which "killed more than 89 enemy personnel and destroyed various military vehicles".

"The battle for the Republican Palace is not over yet," the RSF vowed.

Witnesses reported multiple drones targeting the area, where soldiers had celebrated through the blackened halls of the palace.

In video footage broadcast by state television, young men in yellow bandanas -- volunteer fighters who had taken up arms alongside the army - waved flags and ululated behind shattered windows.

SOURCE:AFP
