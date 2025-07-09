WORLD
1 min read
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
Albanese's "campaign of political and economic warfare" against US, Israel "will no longer be tolerated", Secretary of State Marco Rubio says.
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
The sanctions followed a report by Albanese that identified​​​​​​​ corporations allegedly facilitating Israeli occupation on Palestinian lands. / Reuters
July 9, 2025

The US has imposed sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, citing her "efforts to prompt" International Criminal Court (ICC) action against US and Israeli officials.

“Today I am imposing sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt (ICC) action against US and Israeli officials, companies, and executives,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted to X on Wednesday.

Accusing Albanese of waging a “campaign of political and economic warfare” against both countries, he said the actions “will no longer be tolerated”.

“We will always stand by our partners in their right to self-defence,” he added.

The sanctions followed a report by Albanese last week that identified​​​​​​​ corporations facilitating Israeli occupation on Palestinian lands, including Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Palantir that provide military hardware, surveillance technology and infrastructure that support the illegal occupation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sierra Leone's Tiwai Island added to UNESCO's World Heritage list
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Is the worldwide ‘gold rush’ by central banks fuelling the price surge?
By Kazim Alam
Nigeria jails 44 people for involvement in Boko Haram terrorism
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Liberia says 'no offence taken' over Trump's praise of president's English
Syria's al Sharaa arrives in Azerbaijan for 1st official visit
Tributes at funeral of former South African deputy president Mabuza
Boeing settles with man whose family died in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Türkiye has won: Erdogan says after PKK terrorists disarm
Zambia urges citizens abroad without valid papers to return home
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN suspends food assistance in West, Central Africa over funding cuts
Mountains in Cameroon, Malawi awarded World Heritage status
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us