AFRICA
2 min read
Ghana warns of power cuts ahead of system upgrade on Sunday
Ghana has warned of power cuts on Sunday, when supply and distribution system will be upgraded.
Ghana warns of power cuts ahead of system upgrade on Sunday
Ghana hopes that the system upgrade that would be conducted on July 13, 2025 would increase access to power. / Photo: Reuters
July 9, 2025

Italian energy group Eni will temporarily suspend operations at a gas plant in Ghana on Sunday to implement a supply increase, likely resulting in power cuts, the West African country said on Wednesday.

Ghana, the world's second-biggest cocoa producer, has been trying to ramp up oil and gas production to increase revenues and prevent fossil fuels from becoming stranded.

It has reached a deal with Eni to increase natural gas supply by 30 million standard cubic feet per day to 270 million, the energy ministry said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

To facilitate the upgrade, Eni will temporarily halt some operations, resulting in "an impact on the availability of gas for power generation," the statement said.

'Interruption of power'

Speaking at an event on Monday in the southern city of Kumasi, Energy Minister John Jinapor said Ghana was "likely to experience some interactions or interruption of power" while the plant was offline.

"Once the work is done, we shall stabilise supply of gas, increase gas production and that will improve the delivery of power," he said.

Eni's Offshore Cape Three Points project off Ghana's Atlantic Coast meets 65% of the country's energy demand, according to the Italian company's website.

Last week, Tullow Oil said in a statement it was planning to increase the supply of gas from its Jubilee and TEN projects to about 130 million standard cubic feet per day.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Sierra Leone's Tiwai Island added to UNESCO's World Heritage list
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Is the worldwide ‘gold rush’ by central banks fuelling the price surge?
By Kazim Alam
Nigeria jails 44 people for involvement in Boko Haram terrorism
Erdogan, Aliyev discuss bilateral ties and regional security in phone call
Liberia says 'no offence taken' over Trump's praise of president's English
Syria's al Sharaa arrives in Azerbaijan for 1st official visit
Tributes at funeral of former South African deputy president Mabuza
Boeing settles with man whose family died in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Türkiye has won: Erdogan says after PKK terrorists disarm
Zambia urges citizens abroad without valid papers to return home
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN suspends food assistance in West, Central Africa over funding cuts
Mountains in Cameroon, Malawi awarded World Heritage status
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us