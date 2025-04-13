AFRICA
1 min read
Gabon awaits election results after massive turnout
About 87.21% of registered voters had cast their ballots by 6:30 pm, the time polling stations closed, the interior ministry said
An electoral worker counts votes at a polling station inside a school during the presidential election, in Libreville, Gabon. / Reuters
April 13, 2025

Votes are being counted after Saturday's general election in Gabon that was marked by a massive turnout at polling stations across the country.

About 87.21% of registered voters had cast their ballots by 6:30 pm, the time polling stations closed, the interior ministry said in a statement that hailed the "remarkable citizen involvement in this decisive phase of the transition".

The election is regarded historic as it marks the end of the political transition after a military coup in August 2023 that ended more than five decades of rule by the Bongo family.

Coup leader Brice Oligui Nguema, 50, pitched himself in the campaigns as a change agent cracking down on the corrupt old guard.

His main challenger is Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, who was serving as prime minister under Bongo before the coup.

A total of 3,037 polling stations were opened, including 96 abroad in cities such as Addis Ababa, Abidjan, Madrid, and Brussels.

Provisional results are expected on Sunday.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
