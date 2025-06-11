AFRICA
2 min read
South Africa flood death toll rises to 49
The death toll in South Africa's floods, which have destroyed several homes, has risen to 49.
South Africa is currently experiencing harsh weather, which has claimed tens of lives. / Photo: AFP
9 hours ago

The death toll in South Africa’s deadly floods, which destroyed several homes and swept away a minibus carrying students in the Eastern Cape Province, has risen to 49, the provincial premier told reporters on Wednesday.

Oscar Mabuyane said four bodies of students were recovered on Wednesday, while three were rescued on Tuesday and four others are still missing.

He said 13 people were aboard the bus, including the driver and his assistant.

The minibus was transporting the students to a school in the city of Mthatha when it was swept away by heavy floods as it was crossing a bridge on Tuesday morning.

Harsh weather

Parts of South Africa have experienced heavy snowfall, rains, and gale winds since the weekend, leading to flooding that has destroyed homes and infrastructure.

Hundreds of people have been displaced from their homes in the Eastern Cape province and are currently being housed at community halls.

“The search and recovery operations are continuing,” Mabuyane told reporters, describing the disaster as one of the worst to hit the province.

Nine people were confirmed dead on Tuesday in the province where homes and cars were left submerged as a result of the severe weather conditions.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa offered his condolences to the bereaved families and affected communities, assuring citizens of government assistance.

SOURCE:AA
