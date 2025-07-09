Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has stirred both excitement and controversy with his public endorsement of President John Mahama’s government, urging the youth to rally behind the administration for economic prosperity.

The musician, known for his bold statements and energetic performances, made the call during his electrifying set at the 2025 President’s Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

“From now till the next election, support this government,” Shatta Wale declared to a roaring crowd. “If you are a youth and you want to see money in your pocket, then support this government because it has come to put money in your pocket.”

His remarks, delivered amid a high-energy performance, were met with cheers from fans, many of whom see the artist as a voice for the younger generation.

Mixed reactions

Later, in a Facebook post, he praised Mahama’s leadership, writing: “The man who rewards your hard work with a smile… We’re grateful for your commitment to empowering the youth.”

Reactions to Shatta Wale’s endorsement have been mixed. Some fans applaud his stance, seeing it as a call for unity and progress.

“Shatta is speaking the truth,” Kwame Osei, a 24-year-old fan in attendance at the stadium performance tells TRT Afrika. “The youth need opportunities, and if the government is ready to help, we should support them.”

However, critics accuse the musician of political opportunism.

Social media commentator Nana Ama wrote on X social platform: “Since when did Shatta Wale become a political analyst? He’s just looking for favors.”

But political analyst Dr Akua Teye offered a measured perspective.

“Celebrity endorsements can influence youth engagement in politics, but it’s important for voters to assess policies, not just personalities,” she states.

‘Pro bono patriotism’

Adding to the buzz, the Ministry of Youth and Sports revealed that Shatta Wale performed at the event without payment, covering all production costs himself.

The Ministry described it as a patriotic gesture, stating: “True to his promise… Shatta Wale not only agreed to perform pro bono but personally covered all costs.”

The artist confirmed this in social media post, saying: “Shaxi fully sponsored my performance… Let’s bring the love of football back.”

Ghanaian entertainment journalist Bernard Oppong-Ansah noted that Shatta Wale’s move aligns with a growing trend of African artists engaging in socio-political discourse.

“Artists like Shatta Wale have massive influence, especially among the youth,” Oppong-Ansah tells TRT Afrika.

“When they speak on governance, it resonates. However, the public must also scrutinize whether such endorsements are genuine or strategic.”

As the debate over his endorsement continues, one thing is clear: Shatta Wale remains a polarizing yet undeniable force in Ghana’s cultural and political landscape. But whether his call for youth support will translate into tangible political engagement remains to be seen.

Beyond the political talk, the 2025 President’s Cup was a spectacle, with Kotoko defeating Hearts of Oak 2-1 in a thrilling match.

The stadium was packed—a stark contrast to previous years—with many crediting Shatta Wale’s performance for boosting attendance.