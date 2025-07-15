Türkiye has inaugurated a new Turkish language centre at the Somali Police Orphanage and Education Centre in Mogadishu, reinforcing Ankara's commitment to education and bilateral ties with Somalia.

The launch coincided with a poignant ceremony commemorating the ninth anniversary of the defeated July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye, highlighting resilience, democratic values, and the enduring partnership between the two nations.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Somali government ministers, Commander of the Somali Police Force Lieutenant General Asad Osman Abdullahi, the Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Alper Aktas and the ambassadors of Sudan and Qatar.

The newly established Turkish Language Centre, integrated into the Somali Police Force Knowledge Centre, aims to enhance the language skills of Somali police personnel and deepen cooperation between Türkiye and Somalia.

'Valuable opportunity'

Named after martyred Turkish soldier Ömer Halisdemir, the centre symbolises sacrifice and solidarity.

"It is a great honour that the Somali Police Orphanage Centre was chosen to host the ninth anniversary commemoration of the failed coup attempt in Türkiye, alongside the renovations made to the centre," Somalia's Minister of Defence Ahmed Macallin Fiqi said on Tuesday.

Somalia's Minister of Internal Security General Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag), delivered a powerful speech, commending Türkiye's steadfast support for Somalia, particularly in strengthening security institutions.

"This language centre offers a valuable opportunity for the Somali Police Force to learn Turkish, further enhancing ties between our brotherly nations," Ismail said.

Lieutenant General Asad Osman Abdullahi expressed gratitude to the Turkish government for its swift response in expanding the orphanage centre with new classrooms. "This expansion is vital for enhancing knowledge and fostering a generation equipped with foreign language skills," he said.

Fitting tribute

Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Alper Aktas described the centre's launch as a fitting tribute to Türkiye's day of national remembrance.

"This initiative, dedicated to the education of orphaned children within the police training centre, symbolises a forward-looking partnership and the power of education to forge stronger ties and a hopeful future for Somali youth," the Turkish envoy said.

Ömer Halisdemir, who the orphanage centre is named after, was martyred during the defeated coup attempt in Türkiye on July 15, 2016.