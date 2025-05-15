TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye plays 'multifaceted' role in diplomacy — Zelenskyy
Ukrainian president confirms delegation sent to Istanbul for peace talks, says Türkiye engages at 'highest level'.
Türkiye plays 'multifaceted' role in diplomacy — Zelenskyy
Despite concerns over the composition of the Russian delegation, which Zelenskyy said lacks decision-making authority, he confirmed that Ukraine would still take part in the Istanbul talks. / Photo: AA
May 15, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed Türkiye’s "multifaceted" role through diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war as Kiev prepares for peace talks in Istanbul with a delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov.

In a statement on X, Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian delegation's visit to Türkiye began on Thursday with high-level meetings in the capital Ankara.

“We had a very meaningful conversation at the highest level,” he said, referring to his talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"This is a very important signal — not only politically, but also personally, in terms of our friendship and Türkiye’s multifaceted support for Ukraine."

He stressed that Türkiye received Ukraine’s senior officials “with a delegation of equal standing -- at the highest level,” noting Ankara’s active involvement in efforts to facilitate negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and international actors, including the US.

Despite concerns over the composition of the Russian delegation, which Zelenskyy said lacks decision-making authority, he confirmed that Ukraine would still take part in the Istanbul talks.

“I have decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul — though not in full,” he said.

Zelenskyy’s delegation will remain in Istanbul until Friday.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, said in a press conference in Istanbul that his team has full authority to discuss all matters necessary for resolving the conflict.

He asserted that the delegation was approved by a presidential decree and prepared during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The goal of direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side is to achieve long-term peace,” Medinsky said, calling for a constructive approach to find common ground.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us