South Africa’s Gauteng police have arrested nine foreign nationals and seized products valued at approximately R1 million ($54,608.94) during a raid on an alcohol manufacturing plant in Westonaria.

Provincial Police Commissioner General Tommy Mthombeni said the facility had been operating without permission for over 10 months.

The arrested individuals include two Taiwanese, six Malawians, and a Mozambican.

“The employees were subjected to unfair wages, excessive working hours, and unsafe conditions. They reported their exploitation to the nearest police station, leading to the discovery of this illegal plant,” stated Mthombeni.

Food poisoning: South Africa spaza shops raided, shut down - TRT Afrika City of Johannesburg officials and police targeted shops in Dobsonville and Diepkloof, seizing expired food items and other non-compliant goods. 🔗

The police chief also decried the negative impact of illegal businesses on the the South African economy. ‘‘South Africa loses billions of rands annually due to illicit trade,” he said.

Residents near the now-secured crime scene expressed surprise at the discovery. “We were told the premises were being renovated for a new company that would sell cold drinks. We had no suspicion of any illegal activity,” one resident told state broadcaster SABC news.

Mthombeni indicated that charges under consideration include kidnapping and employing undocumented foreign nationals.