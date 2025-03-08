Kenyan President William Ruto signed a political cooperation deal with his former arch-rival Raila Odinga on Friday in a bid to boost his presidency after months of turmoil.

Ruto's popularity has been dwindling after plans for new taxes sparked massive youth-led protests last year that saw at least 60 people killed, according to rights groups.

The protests plunged Ruto's government into a crisis, forcing him to join forces with Odinga to form a "broad-based government" last year with several members of his party.

They formalised that partnership on Friday, vowing to work together on the country's many challenges including its ballooning debt and corruption.

‘Ease tension’

Odinga is the perennial runner-up of Kenyan politics, having unsuccessfully run for the presidency five times.

The deal "is to help ease the prevailing tension in the country," the 80-year-old said in a speech. "We agree to embark on steps to realign the country's economic, social and political priorities to address the youth agenda," he added.

Ruto said the team-up with Odinga "is a path to the promised land where freedom and opportunity is guaranteed for all."

But his administration has faced mounting discontent among the youth, in a country where 80 percent are aged under 35. Last week, the auditor general raised serious concerns over Ruto's flagship projects, including a new health insurance scheme and housing initiative, which have cost taxpayers billions of Kenyan shillings.

2027 elections

Political analysts have described the partnership with Odinga as an attempt at "salvaging a collapsing regime".

"Everything that could go wrong in government has gone wrong, the promises that he made are not being fulfilled," political analyst Barrack Muluka told AFP.

While the two leaders insist it is not a full coalition, Muluka said it is an attempt "to put in place machinery that would enable Ruto to be re-elected in 2027".

If he remained in opposition, Odinga could "cause untold challenges", Muluka added.

'Parliament dead'

Political commentator Kaburu Kinoti said Ruto needed a new partner after falling out last year with his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, resulting in his impeachment. Gachagua helped Ruto in his 2022 election by securing a huge block of voters in his Mount Kenya region.

"Ruto's government does not have the numbers that can sustain itself," Kinoti said. But he added that the deal with Odinga left Kenya without a proper opposition party.

"The oversight role that is supposed to be done... has completely been compromised," Kinoti told AFP. Muluka said the pact had left "parliament dead".

It is not the first time Odinga has joined forces with a sitting government. In 2018, he struck a truce with then-president Uhuru Kenyatta in what became known as the "handshake" following a contentious election.

Ruto, who was deputy president at the time, criticised the deal throughout Kenyatta's second term.