South African actor Presley Chweneyagae, star of the Oscar-winning South African film "Tsotsi", has died at the age of 40, his agent announced on Tuesday.

Chweneyagae gained international fame in 2006 when the movie set in the criminal underworld of Johannesburg's sprawling township of Soweto scooped the best foreign film award.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of one of South Africa's most gifted and beloved actors, Presley Chweneyagae, at the age of 40," the MLASA artist agency said in a statement on its website.

It did not give the date or cause of death.

'Powerful voice in African cinema'

Presley was a "powerful and authentic voice in African cinema" and his career spanned theatre, television and film, it said.

In his most famous film, Chweneyagae plays a "tsotsi" – a colloquial term for thug – who tries to do the right thing when he unwittingly carjacks a vehicle with a baby in the backseat.

The 2005 film is based on a novel by acclaimed South African playwright Athol Fugard who died in March this year at the age of 92.

"It's a story about hope, it's a story about forgiveness, and it also deals with the issues that we are facing as South Africans: AIDS, poverty and crime," Chweneyagae said in 2006 as South Africa celebrated the Oscar.

Joined drama classes at tender age

"But at the same time, it could take place anywhere in the world," he said.

Chweneyagae was born in 1984 in the small North West Province town of Mafikeng and joined drama classes at the age of 10, his agents said.

He also had roles in the blockbuster "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" (2013), based on Nelson Mandela's autobiography, and South Africa's award-winning television series "The River" (2018).