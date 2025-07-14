WORLD
2 min read
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave says civilians were killed while trying to get aid.
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Funeral of Palestinians killed overnight in Israeli attacks, in Khan Younis / Reuters
July 14, 2025

Over the weekend, at least 28 Palestinians were killed as they desperately tried to access humanitarian aid, the enclave’s Health Ministry said, adding that the number of those killed at Israeli-controlled aid sites since May 27 has reached 833.

Around 5,432 have also been injured in the same period, as Israel faces mounting accusations over its targeting of civilians who had gathered to receive essential food and medical supplies.

The alarming toll follows a string of deadly incidents prompting renewed condemnation from the United Nations. UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani called the situation “unacceptable.”

Shamdasani said, “Where people are lining up for essential supplies such as food and medicine... and have a choice between being shot or being fed, this is unacceptable.”

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US- and Israeli-backed aid body, has effectively sidelined the long-standing UN-led aid coordination.

The UN has refused to cooperate with GHF, citing its alignment with Israeli military objectives.

According to TRT World’s correspondent, an Israeli drone strike on a displacement tent in Khan Younis on Monday killed two Palestinians and wounded several others.

In separate incidents, Israeli strikes also fatally killed two Palestinians seeking aid in Rafah, killed five others in Gaza City, and two more in the eastern part of the enclave.

Hamas wants the UN to take over humanitarian and aid operations, but Israel persists with the controversial GHF.

The UN aid agency has called GHF's aid distribution "an abomination" and "a death trap costing more lives than it saves."

The UN and private aid groups accuse the US and Israel of controlling who receives aid in the bombed-out enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld
Explore
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
Cameroon opposition leader Maurice Kamto to seek presidency
Turkish aid agency TIKA launches projects in Kenya to boost ties
Clashes in Syria's Sweida threaten regional security, Erdogan tells Putin
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Guinea's Mpox outbreak continues to spread since first detection
Central African ceasefire: AU welcomes rebel groups' decision to lay down arms
Trump diagnosed with chronic vein disorder amid leg swelling
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
American company signs mining deal with DRC weeks after US brokered DRC-Rwanda treaty
New report offers solution tips as one billion Africans lack clean cooking energy
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Lightning strikes kill at least 33 people amid India's monsoon storms
Türkiye, Libya sign deal on mining, energy, infrastructure
Ghana central bank convenes emergency meeting on economy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us