SPORTS
2 min read
Southampton relegation: Rusk takes charge after club fires manager Juric
Southampton have lost 25 of their 31 top-flight games in a poor campaign.
Southampton relegation: Rusk takes charge after club fires manager Juric
Juric won only one league match at Ipswich in February. / Reuters
April 8, 2025

Southampton have sacked manager Ivan Juric following their relegation from the Premier League, the club announced Monday.

Saints have lost seven of their past eight league matches. Simon Rusk will take charge of the team as interim manager for the remainder of the season and will be assisted by Adam Lallana.

"We can confirm that we have today reached an agreement with our men's first-team manager, Ivan Juric, to end his spell at the club," said a Southampton statement.

Southampton were condemned to relegation in record time after a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday.

Poor results

Juric's bottom-of-the-table side have lost 25 of their 31 top-flight games in a poor campaign.

Relegation with seven fixtures left gives Southampton, last season's Championship play-off winners, an unwanted Premier League record, surpassing Derby and Huddersfield's relegations with six games left in 2008 and 2019, respectively.

"Ivan came to Southampton at a tough time and was tasked with trying to improve a squad in a difficult situation.

"Unfortunately, we haven't seen performances progress the way we had hoped, but we would like to thank Ivan and his staff for their honesty and hard work as they fought against the odds to try and keep us up," the statement added.

Juric took over from Russell Martin in December, with Southampton already deep in trouble, but the 49-year-old won only one league match, at Ipswich in February.

The Saints statement added: "With relegation to the Championship now confirmed, we believe it is important to give fans, players and staff some clarity on the future as we head into a very important summer.

TRT Global - Zambia football stars warned off China event over Trump's travel restrictions

The female players will miss the event “owing to additional travel measures introduced by the new administration in the United States”, Zambia Football Association said.

🔗

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us