AFRICA
2 min read
Guinea jails opposition figure for 'insulting' General Doumbouya
A Guinean appeals court has upheld a two-year jail term for a key opposition figure convicted of "offending and insulting" military leader General Mamady Doumbouya.
Guinea jails opposition figure for 'insulting' General Doumbouya
General Mamady Doumbouya seized power in a military coup in September 2021. / TRT Global
May 28, 2025

A Guinean appeals court on Wednesday upheld a two-year jail term for a key opposition figure convicted of "offending and insulting" junta leader General Mamadi Doumbouya, his defence team told AFP.

The court confirmed the two-year sentence given to Aliou Bah, leader of the Liberal Democratic Movement (Model), who had been in custody since December and was initially sentenced last January, lawyer Hady Galissa said.

The prosecution had called for a five-year jail term for Bah, whose appeal began in March and who pleaded not guilty.

Bah stood accused of having, during rallies, "called on (Guinean) religious leaders to break their silence" over the political situation in Guinea and of having described the CNRD, the junta's governing body, as "incompetent."

'Stifling criticism'

AFP journalists were prevented from entering the courtroom by police.

One of Bah's lawyers called the decision "unjust" while Alseny Sall, head of the Guinean Organisation for the Defence of Human Rights (OGDH), told AFP the ruling was a "triumph of abritrariness over freedom."

Fabien Offner, of Amnesty International, said the military government was "clearly ready to do anything to stifle criticism, especially to those that remind it of its commitments."

Ibrahima Diallo, another opposition figure who has been in exile in Europe for a year, said the sentence showed that political and civil actors were right to go abroad "to avoid being victims of the junta's justice."

Climate of tension

Bah's sentence on appeal comes in a climate of tension marked by the disappearance of several regime opponents.

Doumbouya seized power in September 2021, ousting civilian President Alpha Conde, who had been in office for more than a decade.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ghana's cedi to strengthen further next week
Ghana's cedi to strengthen further next week
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Afreximbank tells investors Ghana 'up to date' on loans
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
At least 10,000 killed in two years in north, central Nigeria: Amnesty
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
DRC's ex-President Kabila 'relaxed' as he makes Goma appearance
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Mauritanian elected new president of African Development Bank
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan begin joint anti-terror mission
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Sarajevo’s ‘people’s tribunal’ condemns Israeli actions, highlights genocide and global complicity
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
Nigeria's Tinubu declares economic stability despite soaring prices
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
In pictures: 600 days of Israel's genocide in Gaza
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
The Conquest of Istanbul and the shining legacy of Sultan Mehmed II
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
Istanbul becoming ‘main platform’ for Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Top Russian official
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
South African woman sentenced to life in jail for selling daughter
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital kills 70 in two days
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Nigerian TikTok personality jailed for 'spraying' cash at party
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us