Nakuru, nestled in the heart of the Kenyan Rift Valley, is pulsing with excitement as thousands converge on the picture-perfect county to be part of a cultural extravaganza that is more than just a feast for the senses.

The 63rd Kenya National Drama and Film Festival, hosted jointly by Melvin Jones Lions Academy and Menengai High School from April 7 to 18, is a kaleidoscope of Kenyan culture that draws participants from all educational levels – kindergarten to university – and provides a platform to showcase their diverse proficiencies.

Many of Kenya's celebrated artists, from actors to radio and television personalities, trace their professional roots to this cradle of talent.

Fredrick Masambaya, a traditional dance instructor, believes the festival's impact on the participants lasts long after the applause that greets their performances has died down.

"For the participating students, the opportunity to showcase their talents before a national audience is just one aspect of the event. A festival of this scale opens the mind to infinite possibilities, especially the idea that art and drama can be a sustainable career," he tells TRT Afrika.

The cultural spread encompasses almost everything that entertains and enriches – traditional dance, stage and film acting, poetry, singing and drumming, among others.

This year's theme, "Leveraging technology by nurturing talent inculcating national values for social-economic prosperity", is complemented by a sub-theme focused on "Child online protection and safe use of the internet", reflecting the event's commitment to contemporary issues.

Focused on big picture

Experts acknowledge that annual events like the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival, organised under the aegis of the ministry of education, go a long way in nurturing talent and guiding youths toward fulfilling career paths.

As the creative economy grows in scale, so does each edition of the festival.

In adapting to the evolving social and technological landscapes, the festival has expanded each year, incorporating new disciplines.

This year, the line-up includes innovative genres like podcasting and news reading, alongside the traditional modes of creative expression such as dance, acting and filmmaking.

"This festival has become a national event, with various genres promoting inclusivity and integration of diverse communities. Adding podcasts and live news broadcasts to the event calendar highlights major transformations in creative expression," says Prof Julius Bitok, permanent secretary in the ministry of education.

Tapping into potential

Bitok points out that honing talents for employment in the burgeoning creative industry is an extension of the government's larger vision for education in Kenya.

"The country's new school curriculum enables students to develop their talents and choose to pursue the arts as a future vocation. The idea is to train and encourage them to consider it an economic investment," says Bitok.

Spanning 12 days, the 63rd edition of the festival will culminate in a closing ceremony where national winners across all genres will be announced and given the stage to perform before President William Ruto. The winners will also receive trophies, certificates, and cash prizes.