The official campaign period for Malawi’s September 16 general election was launched on Monday, amid escalating politically orchestrated violence.

According to the Malawi Electoral Commission, around 7.2 million eligible Malawians have registered to vote in the seventh general election since the southeastern African nation reverted to plural politics in 1993 after 30 years of one-party rule.

Speaking at the launch in the capital Lilongwe, Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja assured that the commission “is committed to delivering a free, fair and credible election to Malawians.”

“We are very ready and set to preside over an electoral process that is very transparent and accountable to all stakeholders. We are working according to the law to make sure that there is no violence in the lead-up to the elections and that its aftermath is peaceful,” said Mtalimanja.

Electoral agency faces allegations of biasness

Recently, several political parties and civil society organisations accused the electoral body of bias toward the governing Malawi Congress Party, charges the commission has consistently denied.

For about two weeks, a group of civil society organisations under the umbrella Concerned Citizens for Credible Elections took to the streets demanding that Mtalimanja and Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi step down “for working against the opposition.”

President Lazarus Chakwera, one of 17 presidential candidates, warned during a prayer service on Sunday that political violence could undermine the democratic gains made over the years.

“Let’s maintain peace between now and September 16. Let’s at all costs avoid violence. Peace has been our pride in this country since independence. The campaign period is very short and let’s therefore not turn it into anarchy,” Chakwera said.

Police assure Malawians of their commitment to security

Deputy Inspector-General of the Malawi Police Service Noel Kayira assured the public of the police’s commitment to providing a peaceful environment for all election participants.

“As a security institution, we are committed to rising above partisan politics to ensure that we work in accordance with the law to provide security to everyone taking part in the elections. We will not allow any acts of lawlessness to disrupt the electoral process,” Kayira said during the launch.

In recent weeks, the country has seen a rise in politically-motivated violence between rival parties, resulting in injuries and damage to public and private property.