Fifa lifts Congo-Brazzaville suspension after government U-turn
FIFA had set a number of conditions for lifting of the suspension including the return of full control of the federation's headquarters to FECOFOOT.
May 15, 2025

FIFA has lifted its suspension on the Republic of Congo's soccer federation three months after it was imposed over third-party interference in its affairs amid a dispute with the country's sports ministry, the global governing body said on Wednesday.

The long-standing dispute had resulted in the closure of some sports facilities and the Congo federation's headquarters.

Days after the suspension was introduced, sports minister Hugues Ngouelondele had said they would get in touch with FIFA to discuss lifting the ban.

FIFA, which had set a number of conditions for lifting the suspension including the return of full control of the federation's headquarters to FECOFOOT, said the requested conditions had been met.

SOURCE:Reuters
