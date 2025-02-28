South Africa's Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Velenkosini Hlabisa, has confirmed that no extensions will be granted to the registration of spaza and tuck shops in the country, with Friday marked as the final day.

The registration drive was ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa last November following a spate of food poisoning incidents that killed dozens of children.

Bheki Twala, President of South Africa’s Township Economic Commission, has, however, clarified that the deadline applies only to existing establishments.

"The whole registration is for those that are operating currently without permits, without the trade permit, without having the COA, the Certificate Of Acceptability."

Authorities say spaza shops that fail to register will be shut by law enforcement officials.

Focus on large supermarkets

Gauteng Finance and Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile also called for a broader focus, arguing that larger supermarkets must also be held accountable.

"We found few expired products in some of them and we also found out that they’re not as clean as they are supposed to be especially where they are handling food and we also found that some of the products are not properly labelled,” Maile said.

Maile expressed his dissatisfaction with the conditions found in some major supermarkets. "I’m certainly not happy and not impressed. We expected better from them. There is no excuse. We have given them a notice. We have asked them that when the inspectors come back, everything must be 100 percent," he warned.

Authorities said inspected stores will remain open but face further scrutiny, as the government continues its efforts to ensure food safety standards are met across all retail outlets in the wake of the foodborne illness outbreak.