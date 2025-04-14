Just a year after captivating the world with an awe-inspiring 58-hour longest chess marathon in the heart of New York City's Times Square, Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya is ready to push the boundaries of endurance once again.

This time, his sights are set on reclaiming the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, currently held at 61 hours by two Norwegian players.

Taking to Instagram, the chess master behind the Chess in Slums initiative announced his ambitious plan: "There is a new world record for 61 hours set by two Norwegian players. On the 17th of April 2025, me and the legendary @pushingpawnsnyc will attempt to break that record and set a new one for 70 hours."

This isn't just about personal achievement for Onakoya, as he intends to share the spotlight with five young talents from his Chess in Slums foundation.

"This time, I won’t be doing it alone. I’ll be playing alongside the 5 kids from chess in slums who have shown all of us that it is possible to do great things from a small place," he announced.

The stage for the battle of wits will once again be the bustling Times Square in New York City.

Onakoya has issued an open invitation to the city's chess community: "This is an open call to every chess player in New York City to come challenge them right in the heart of Times Square."

Onakoya says the public challenge not only adds an exciting dynamic to the record attempt but also serves as a powerful platform to raise awareness for supporting the less privileged in society.