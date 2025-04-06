AFRICA
2 min read
Trump revokes all US visas held by South Sudanese
The Trump administration says it will also stop issuing visas to South Sudanese passport holders to prevent their entry into the US
Trump revokes all US visas held by South Sudanese
South Sudanese' visa revoked by Trump administration. / Reuters
April 6, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday the US is revoking all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders, accusing the country's transitional government of refusing to accept its repatriated citizens deported by the Trump administration.

It marks the first time the Trump administration has singled out passport holders of an individual country as President Donald Trump warns nations to accept migrants deported from the US.

"It is time for the Transitional Government of South Sudan to stop taking advantage of the United States," Rubio said in a statement.  "Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the United States, seeks to remove them."

Rubio said the US will also stop issuing visas to South Sudanese passport holders to prevent their entry into the US.

Tensions in South Sudan

"We will be prepared to review these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation," he said.

TRT Global - Trump administration revokes legal status of more than 500,000 immigrants

The revocation of their temporary legal residencies in the US comes as Donald Trump vows to deport millions of illegal immigrants.

🔗

The Biden administration granted South Sudanese nationals Temporary Protected Status in 2023, with the designation set to expire May 3. About 155 South Sudanese are in the US under the TPS programme.

Rubio's announcement comes amid fears South Sudan could return to civil war. African Union mediators arrived in South Sudan's capital Juba this week for talks aimed at averting a new civil war in the country after its First Vice President Riek Machar was placed under house arrest last week.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir's government has accused Machar, a longtime rival who led rebel forces during a 2013-18 war that killed hundreds of thousands, of trying to stir up a new rebellion.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us