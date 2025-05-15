AFRICA
2 min read
Seventy South African white rhinos to be relocated to Rwanda
Rwanda's biggest national park has announced it will receive 70 white rhinos from South Africa later in May.
Seventy South African white rhinos to be relocated to Rwanda
According to the International Rhino Foundation, at least 586 rhinos were poached in Africa in 2023. / Photo: Reuters
May 15, 2025

Rwanda's biggest national park announced on Thursday it will be receiving 70 white rhinos from South Africa later this month, in the country's largest such transfer ever.

The animals, which can weigh up to two tonnes, are set to travel some 3,400 kilometres (2,100 miles) to their new home in Akagera National Park.

"This event marks a key milestone in rhino conservation and showcases our collective efforts to protect and sustainably manage Akagera National Park," the park said in a statement.

Once plentiful across Sub-Saharan Africa, white rhino suffered first from hunting by European settlers, and later a poaching epidemic that largely wiped them out.

Increase in rhino poaching

According to the International Rhino Foundation (IRF), rhino poaching in Africa rose by 4% from 2022 to 2023, with at least 586 poached in 2023.

The southern white rhino, one of two subspecies, is now listed as "near threatened", with about 17,000 individuals remaining, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The northern white rhino has all but vanished, with only two females left alive.

Scientists are attempting to save the species from extinction by harvesting eggs from the younger of the two animals, Fatu, and using sperm from two deceased males to create embryos in an unprecedented breeding programme, the subspecies' last chance at survival.

Transfer aims to support population growth

Rwanda, which is positioning itself as a top safari destination, received 30 white rhinos in 2021 in the same park.

The population of white rhino is on the rise in South Africa despite poaching, according to IRF.

The transfer aims to support their population growth and secure a new breeding stronghold in Rwanda.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us