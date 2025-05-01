AFRICA
2 min read
DRC confirms anthrax outbreak, one dead
DRC has confirmed an anthrax outbreak in eastern North Kivu Province, with one confirmed human case and one death.
DRC confirms anthrax outbreak, one dead
Anthrax is a bacterial infection primarily affecting animals. / Photo: Reuters
May 1, 2025

The Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed an anthrax outbreak in eastern North Kivu Province, with one confirmed human case and one death, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, citing health officials.

The outbreak has affected four health zones around Lake Edward on the DR Congo-Uganda border, with 16 suspected cases, according to a WHO statement.

Initial warnings about the outbreak in DR Congo were issued on March 22 in Virunga National Park, where dozens of buffalo and hippopotamuses had died.

Anthrax is a bacterial infection primarily affecting animals. People can contract the disease directly or indirectly from infected animals or through contact with infected or contaminated animal products.

Animal-to-human transmission

“Our efforts are focused on swiftly breaking the animal-to-human transmission. We’re working closely with the government, communities, and partners to strengthen response measures to protect public health now and in the future,” Boureima Sambo, WHO representative in DR Congo, said in the same statement.

The WHO stated that the outbreak is linked to the one reported on the Ugandan side of the lake, where seven suspected human cases have been recorded in the western Kabale district.

It added that response efforts are ongoing, including livestock vaccination.

Anthrax in humans is not generally thought to be contagious, though rare cases of person-to-person transmission do exist.

Symptoms

In humans, the disease takes three forms, and the most common is cutaneous anthrax, which occurs when spores come into contact with broken skin, causing an itchy bump that develops into a black sore.

This form may also cause headaches, muscle aches, fever, and vomiting. Gastrointestinal anthrax is caused by eating infected meat, resulting in food poisoning-like symptoms that can progress to severe stomach pain, bloody vomiting, and diarrhea.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us