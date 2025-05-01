The Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed an anthrax outbreak in eastern North Kivu Province, with one confirmed human case and one death, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, citing health officials.

The outbreak has affected four health zones around Lake Edward on the DR Congo-Uganda border, with 16 suspected cases, according to a WHO statement.

Initial warnings about the outbreak in DR Congo were issued on March 22 in Virunga National Park, where dozens of buffalo and hippopotamuses had died.

Anthrax is a bacterial infection primarily affecting animals. People can contract the disease directly or indirectly from infected animals or through contact with infected or contaminated animal products.

Animal-to-human transmission

“Our efforts are focused on swiftly breaking the animal-to-human transmission. We’re working closely with the government, communities, and partners to strengthen response measures to protect public health now and in the future,” Boureima Sambo, WHO representative in DR Congo, said in the same statement.

The WHO stated that the outbreak is linked to the one reported on the Ugandan side of the lake, where seven suspected human cases have been recorded in the western Kabale district.

It added that response efforts are ongoing, including livestock vaccination.

Anthrax in humans is not generally thought to be contagious, though rare cases of person-to-person transmission do exist.

Symptoms

In humans, the disease takes three forms, and the most common is cutaneous anthrax, which occurs when spores come into contact with broken skin, causing an itchy bump that develops into a black sore.

This form may also cause headaches, muscle aches, fever, and vomiting. Gastrointestinal anthrax is caused by eating infected meat, resulting in food poisoning-like symptoms that can progress to severe stomach pain, bloody vomiting, and diarrhea.