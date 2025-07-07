AFRICA
2 min read
South Africa's Ramaphosa vows action after top officer accuses police minister of corruption
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is attending BRICS Summit in Brazil, said the matter is ''receiving the highest priority attention."
South Africa's Ramaphosa vows action after top officer accuses police minister of corruption
President Ramaphosa attends BRICS Summit in Brazil, from where he addressed the corruption claims against his minister. / Reuters
July 7, 2025

A provincial police chief accused South Africa's police minister and other top brass Sunday of obstructing investigations into politicians, prompting parties across the board to demand an inquiry.

The uproar that followed the claims against police minister Senzo Mchunu forced President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the issue from a BRICS summit in Brazil, and call for restraint.

South Africa's stability and economic growth are undermined by its high rates of crime and corruption, including by organised networks.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged Mchunu received payments from a corruption suspect and played a role in dismantling a team investigating killings to shield politically connected people.

The commissioner, speaking at a media briefing where he was flanked by armed security forces, some with their faces masked, said he had opened a criminal investigation into the minister, also accusing other officials of obstructing police work against organised crime.

‘Disturbing allegations’'

Mchunu rejected the allegations as "insinuations made without evidence or due processes", but said they would be looked into.

"This is a matter of grave national security concern that is receiving the highest priority attention," Ramaphosa said in a statement, committing to further action on his return.

Mchunu's African National Congress (ANC) party said the claims must be handled with "urgency and seriousness".

The centre-right Democratic Alliance, which has stepped up calls for Ramaphosa to remove government ministers accused of corruption, demanded an urgent debate in parliament.

"These disturbing allegations of corruption, political interference, and malfeasance at the very top of South Africa's law enforcement and national security infrastructure must be investigated immediately," it said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
The Gambia lawmakers reject new draft constitution
Nigeria insurgents, bandits kill more in first half of 2025 than in all of last year
Israeli official admits that Iran hit some military sites last month
Mali plans to sell gold reserves at Barrick complex to fund operations
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post
Standing with genocidal Israel no longer reflects well on anyone: Türkiye's Fidan
Bandits kill 70 Nigerian vigilantes in Plateau state violence
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Türkiye’s University of Health Sciences graduates more than 170 professionals in Somalia
Nigeria's VP Shettima: Africa has no 'business with nuclear weapons'
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soldiers
First malaria drug for babies approved for use
Fire at Cairo telecom hub disrupts internet, phone
Ghana making stronger economic recovery after debt crisis - IMF
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us