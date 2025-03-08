SPORTS
Hudson-Odoi late strike earns Nottingham Forest win over Man City
Nottingham Forest win strengthens their chances of Champions League qualification
Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates after scoring a goal against Manchester City. / Reuters
March 8, 2025

Nottingham Forest’s improbable bid for Champions League qualification was strengthened by a 1-0 win over ailing Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, with winger Callum Hudson-Odoi scoring the goal in the 83rd minute.

City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes was beaten at his near post by Hudson-Odoi’s shot in one of few clear-cut chances in a tight game at the City Ground.

Third-place Forest, which was battling relegation last season, moved four points clear of fourth-place City — the winner of the last four Premier League titles.

Pep Guardiola’s team won’t be making it five in a row and has a fight on its hands just to finish in the top five in the league, which should be enough to qualify for the Champions League.

City has steadied after a dreadful end to 2024 but has still lost three of its last five league games, to the current top three of Liverpool, Arsenal and now Forest.

Forest has 10 games remaining as it looks to get back into Europe's top competition, which the club famously won in 1979 and '80 under Brian Clough.

Later Saturday, Liverpool can go 16 points clear of second-place Arsenal when it hosts last-place Southampton.

SOURCE:AFP
