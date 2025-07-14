An Israeli plan to build what Tel Aviv calls a "humanitarian city" for Palestinians in southern Gaza fell through amid opposition from the military, local media said on Monday.

The Israeli government unveiled a plan last week to relocate Gaza's entire population to a new zone on the ruins of Rafah city.

According to Defence Minister Israel Katz, Gaza's Palestinian residents will be held in the new zone, and from there, they will be allowed to emigrate from Gaza to other countries.

The controversial plan has triggered global outrage, with the UN and rights groups decrying it, as it amounts to the forced transfer of Palestinians.

'Concentration camp'

Israeli opposition leaders have also denounced the plan, which is estimated to cost $4 billion, over its high budget, saying the proposal would amount to interning Palestinians in a "concentration camp."

The Israeli military also objected to the plan as it would harm ongoing efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Palestinians.

According to Israeli Channel 12, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a tense cabinet meeting on Sunday night during which he "threw out" the plan.

"I asked for a realistic plan," Netanyahu told Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, calling for preparing a "cheaper and faster alternative" by Monday.

'Partial deal'

During the meeting, Zamir clashed with Netanyahu and his far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich over the plan, warning that the proposal could harm the army's main objectives in Gaza.

The Israeli army argues that building the proposed city to concentrate the Palestinians inside would take several months, and possibly up to a year to build.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, killing over 58,000 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children.

Gaza decimated

The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and a spread of disease.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on the enclave.