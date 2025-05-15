Sudan’s electricity provider said late Wednesday that two power stations were targeted in a drone attack carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), causing fires and a power outage in the capital, Khartoum.

“Militia drones targeted the Al-Markhiat substation and a distribution station in the city of Omdurman,” it said in a statement.

It said the attack “led to a power outage across Khartoum, further worsening the suffering of citizens and the disruption of services.”

“The Civil Defense Forces are making significant efforts to extinguish the fire. A technical assessment of the damage caused by the attack will be conducted later, followed by the necessary remedial measures,” the statement added.

Battle for control

Since April 2023, the RSF has been battling the army for control of Sudan, resulting in thousands of deaths and creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US scholars, however, puts the death toll at around 130,000.